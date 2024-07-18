Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 191,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

