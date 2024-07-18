Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 736 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $105.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

