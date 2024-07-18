Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 8,931 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.3 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

