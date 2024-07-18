Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 951 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BJ opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

