Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Block were worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 8.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Block by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,623,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

