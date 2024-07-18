Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $27.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. Barclays cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 113,798 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at $867,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000.

BLMN stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

