BMO Capital Markets Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.32.

AC stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,517. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

