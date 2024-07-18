BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 69,017 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,017 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of General Motors worth $43,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $38,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

GM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 2,567,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,615,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

