BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.70. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

