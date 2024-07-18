BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $62,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 260.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $344.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

