BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 223,122 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 196.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,122 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $52,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.69. 204,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $158.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

