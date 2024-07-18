BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.1 %

AOS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.17. 119,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.