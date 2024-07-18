BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $443,844,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after buying an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STZ traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,824. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $8,676,973 in the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $287.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.11.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

