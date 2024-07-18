BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 566,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $108.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

