BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $14.01 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,818 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Hasbro worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 184,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,598. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

