BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $15.34 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of BeiGene worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.75.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.75. 58,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

