BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $47.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 510.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $47,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.28. The company had a trading volume of 201,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,238. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.25 and a 200-day moving average of $246.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $212.39 and a 12 month high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

