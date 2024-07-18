BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $81.61 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038,704 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 462.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,700,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.