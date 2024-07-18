BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 13,882 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of AerCap worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 7.8% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 115,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AerCap by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,783,000 after buying an additional 274,558 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in AerCap by 341.6% during the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 320,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,248. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

