BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 476,543 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 140.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,543 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $185,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.65.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

AXP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,610. The stock has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $250.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.74 and a 200-day moving average of $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

