BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 14,206.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 204,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 273.1% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE:IDA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.