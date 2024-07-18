BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Woodward worth $12,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,249. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

