BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 14,885 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,885 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 117,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.88. 186,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,553. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

