BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 15,383 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,383 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $53,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,800,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AIG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 440,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,615. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

