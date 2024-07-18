BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 235,247 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,564 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,247 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 56,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

JAZZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.21. 59,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.