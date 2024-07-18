BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 237,673 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237,673 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.13% of Ingersoll Rand worth $48,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Varenne Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 75,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 562,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,494. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

