BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,581 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,581 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after purchasing an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $93,553,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.50. 976,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

