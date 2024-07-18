BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 46,819 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46,819 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $108,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

UNP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,379. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

