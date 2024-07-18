BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 6,414 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $64,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.70. 1,348,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,147. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $299.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

