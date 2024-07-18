BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 75,344 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,344 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $56,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.96. The company had a trading volume of 289,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day moving average is $259.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

