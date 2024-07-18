Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target Cut to $159.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

NYSE:BCC opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.22. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $378,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 33.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

