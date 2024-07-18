Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 184,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,712. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

