Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Borr Drilling Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 1,385,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
