Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Short Interest Update

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BORR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 1,385,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

