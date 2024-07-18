BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Down 2.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.17. 104,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,843,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.06.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

