Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 31,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,897. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $122.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

