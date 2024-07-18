Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 4.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

