Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.63

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 98959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,180,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $29,582,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $20,747,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after buying an additional 1,219,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $18,226,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

