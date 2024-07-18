Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 1,540.67

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).

BRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.37) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.63), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($163,082.79). In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.63), for a total transaction of £125,753.14 ($163,082.79). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($18,933.99). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 735.60 ($9.54) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 994.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 985.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 8,243.24%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

