Brokerages Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target at $4.20

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Activity at Expensify
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.
Expensify Stock Performance
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
