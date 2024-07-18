Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target at $18.86

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.
Several equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ZI opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
