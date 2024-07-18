Brokers Offer Predictions for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 44.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.