Brokers Set Expectations for Ubiquiti Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.6 %

Ubiquiti stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.51 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

