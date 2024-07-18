Brokers Set Expectations for Viper Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Viper Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,703,000 after purchasing an additional 634,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

