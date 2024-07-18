Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $81.42. 371,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

