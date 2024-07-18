Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Up 4.1%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.23 and last traded at $165.41. 604,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,603,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,268,000 after purchasing an additional 292,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

