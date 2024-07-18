C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 1.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.45. 1,048,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,430,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in C3.ai by 305.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth $38,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

