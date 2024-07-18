Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $275,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CDRE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. Cadre has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

