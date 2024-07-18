CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.10.

TSE CAE traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.69. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.18). CAE had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.2942656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

