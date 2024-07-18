Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

CZR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.98. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,616,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,633,000 after buying an additional 233,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

