Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
CRDL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 173,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRDL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
