Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 776,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. 173,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRDL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRDL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

